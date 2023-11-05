Ryan Blaney flips off Ross Chastain late in final Cup Series race

Ryan Blaney showed his feelings toward Ross Chastain late in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Speedway on Sunday in Arizona.

Blaney, who was battling William Byron and Kyle Larson for the championship, also had to contend with the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing driven by Chastain.

Blaney was battling Chastain for the race lead late in the final stage. The No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske bumped Chastain and then went inside to try surpassing the No. 1 Chevy.

Blaney into the back of Chastain for the lead!!! #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/EuBHsZh5yH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 5, 2023

With 56 laps to go, Blaney even flipped off Chastain because he was having trouble passing the guy who was not even in contention for the championship!

Here's Ryan Blaney flipping off Ross Chastain. 🎥 @MrMatthew_CFBpic.twitter.com/7GqVXwHtvS — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) November 5, 2023

Chastain was eliminated from championship contention in October during the Round of 12. But that did not keep him from finishing the season strong with a win in Phoenix.

While Chastain was out in front at Phoenix, the three remaining contenders in the Championship 4 were running 2-4, with Blaney in second, Kyle Larson in third and William Byron fourth. Christopher Bell dropped out of the race early and finished last after crashing out.

Though Chastain won the race, Blaney won the championship while finishing second.