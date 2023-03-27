Ryan Preece sends furious tweet after being knocked out of Cup Series race

Ryan Preece was furious after being knocked out of Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Preece was headed for a good finish but he and Ryan Blaney experienced problems during the first overtime. Caution came out due to debris from Blaney and fluid from Preece.

Preece’s No. 41 Ford Mustang was spun around in Turn 1 and got smashed up, ending his day.

You can see what happened here:

Trouble for Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece brings out the caution for another NASCAR overtime restart. pic.twitter.com/D5ZcbL2kBR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was ticked off afterwards. He went on a rant on his radio and then continued to complain via Twitter.

“What a bunch of Hacks,” Preece tweeted.

What a bunch of Hacks. — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) March 26, 2023

He also was angry on the track and drove right into Noah Gragson.

The 32-year-old has a right to be upset.

After the first few rows of cars raced respectfully, there was a mad dash going into Turn 1 where all heck broke loose. No respect was shown, which caused contact and issues late, which helps explain why three overtimes were needed to decide Tyler Reddick as the winner.