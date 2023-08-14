Shane van Gisbergen makes accusation against Ty Gibbs

Shane van Gisbergen made an accusation against Ty Gibbs after Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Gibbs was spun out by van Gisbergen on Lap 6 of the Cup Series race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was not happy and apparently sent a message to van Gisbergen during a cool-down lap.

Dustin Albino reported that van Gisbergen said Gibbs gave him a non-friendly wave.

Not in the video, SVG also said Ty Gibbs waved him down on the cool down lap. At first, he thought it was a friendly wave and then realized it wasn't. https://t.co/f738h9E9eR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) August 13, 2023

The implication is that van Gisbergen thought he was flipped off by Gibbs. However, you can’t tell what Gibbs was gesturing in the video of the incident.

Good video here. I asked SVG if Gibbs told him he was No. 1. Doesn't look like it here (SVG didn't think so either) but hard to tell with the gloves. https://t.co/MNsVHDakmm — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) August 14, 2023

Van Gisbergen finished 10th in the race in what was just his second Cup Series start ever. The New Zealand driver won his first Cup Series start driving the No. 91 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing at the Chicago Street Course in early July.

Gibbs finished 12th driving the No. 54 Toyota Camry for JGR. He won the Xfinity Series Race the day before.