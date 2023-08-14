 Skip to main content
Shane van Gisbergen makes accusation against Ty Gibbs

August 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shane Van Gisbergen in a hat

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen (91) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Shane van Gisbergen made an accusation against Ty Gibbs after Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Gibbs was spun out by van Gisbergen on Lap 6 of the Cup Series race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was not happy and apparently sent a message to van Gisbergen during a cool-down lap.

Dustin Albino reported that van Gisbergen said Gibbs gave him a non-friendly wave.

The implication is that van Gisbergen thought he was flipped off by Gibbs. However, you can’t tell what Gibbs was gesturing in the video of the incident.

Van Gisbergen finished 10th in the race in what was just his second Cup Series start ever. The New Zealand driver won his first Cup Series start driving the No. 91 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing at the Chicago Street Course in early July.

Gibbs finished 12th driving the No. 54 Toyota Camry for JGR. He won the Xfinity Series Race the day before.

