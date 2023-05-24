 Skip to main content
Michael Jordan fans will love Tyler Reddick's new paint job

May 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Feb 18, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) during practice at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry will have a Michael Jordan-themed paint job this weekend.

Reddick drives the No. 45 for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin. The No. 45 will have light blue paint along with the famous Michael Jordan Jumpan logo on the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The paint color is Carolina blue, which is very fitting given the race is taking place at Charlotte, two hours from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where Jordan played for college.

Reddick’s car having the Jordan theme for the race will be a full-circle moment for MJ, who attended the 1982 race while playing for the Tar Heels.

The No. 45 car will definitely be standing out on the track over the weekend.

Tyler Reddick
