Michael Jordan fans will love Tyler Reddick’s new paint job

Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry will have a Michael Jordan-themed paint job this weekend.

Reddick drives the No. 45 for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin. The No. 45 will have light blue paint along with the famous Michael Jordan Jumpan logo on the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Take a look:

Tyler Reddick paint scheme for Charlotte will be popular with Tar Heel fans. pic.twitter.com/c0828DwDta — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 24, 2023

The paint color is Carolina blue, which is very fitting given the race is taking place at Charlotte, two hours from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where Jordan played for college.

Reddick’s car having the Jordan theme for the race will be a full-circle moment for MJ, who attended the 1982 race while playing for the Tar Heels.

1982: 19 year-old Tar Heel basketball star Michael Jordan attended the World 600 2023: Michael Jordan enters a Tar Heel car in the World 600 NASCAR always comes full circle pic.twitter.com/o2XP68mNUJ — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) May 24, 2023

The No. 45 car will definitely be standing out on the track over the weekend.