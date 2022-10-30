 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, October 30, 2022

Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ross Chastain car

Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see.

NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfiniti 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around turn 4 before crossing the finish line.

The maneuver caused all sorts of debris to fly, and the camera to start cutting out. That shows what a risky and dangerous move Chastain was making.

A photo shared by Kelly Crandall shows the damage to the No. 1 car.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks couldn’t believe Chastain even thought of the move.

The move helped Chastain pass Denny Hamlin just before the checkered flag to snag the final spot in the Championship 4.

Ross Chastain
