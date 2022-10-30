Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move

Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see.

NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfiniti 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around turn 4 before crossing the finish line.

THE MOVE THAT SENDS ROSS CHASTAIN TO THE #CHAMPIONSHIP4! pic.twitter.com/67Ku712XZf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022

The maneuver caused all sorts of debris to fly, and the camera to start cutting out. That shows what a risky and dangerous move Chastain was making.

A photo shared by Kelly Crandall shows the damage to the No. 1 car.

Justin Marks says he didn’t know what Ross Chastain did was possible and has no idea when his driver thought to it. But Marks loves having Chastain in his race cars pic.twitter.com/nceRUjt5rL — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) October 30, 2022

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks couldn’t believe Chastain even thought of the move.

Justin Marks: “I didn’t even know anything like that was possible, and I think it’s just a testament to how competitive Ross Chastain's mindset is and the fact that there are no rules in that kid’s world." — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) October 30, 2022

The move helped Chastain pass Denny Hamlin just before the checkered flag to snag the final spot in the Championship 4.