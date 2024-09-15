Oscar Piastri wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri was able to fend off Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Piastri shook off labels as McLaren’s “second driver,” and cast aside whispers that he should be helping Lando Norris in his quest for his first driver’s championship. Piastri has secured five podiums — including two wins — in the last seven races. He remains in contention for the driver’s championship.

With the win, McLaren officially moves ahead of Red Bull in the constructor’s championship standings.

In what can be considered a disastrous weekend for Red Bull, Sergio Perez, who had been in contention for a podium spot, was involved in a crash with Carlos Sainz on lap 50.

Sparks fly on the streets of Baku! 💥😱 This moment between Sainz and Perez effectively ended the race, and cost both the chance of a podium!#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/iR6UTynvpv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

Max Verstappen finished 5th — behind Lando Norris — further narrowing his lead in the driver’s championship.

With the Singapore Grand Prix looming next week, a track that proved challenging for Red Bull last year, the team will need to find more speed and traction if Verstappen is to have a realistic chance at the driver’s championship.