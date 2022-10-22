Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78

Influential Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz died Saturday at the age of 78.

Mateschitz, who co-founded Red Bull in 1984, became well-known in the sporting world thanks to the brand’s involvement in many European sports. The most notable of these was Formula One, where the Red Bull Racing team team has become one of the most successful in the sport.

F1 paid tribute to Mateschitz on social media after his death.

We are saddened to hear of the death of Dietrich Mateschitz The co-founder of Red Bull made an unforgettable contribution to F1, and leaves a lasting legacy pic.twitter.com/ZuBxwY5CzS — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2022

Mateschitz founded Red Bull Racing in 2005, and the team won four successive Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship titles from 2010 to 2013. Red Bull racer Max Verstappen is the reigning back-to-back Drivers’ Champion as well.

Mateschitz’s influence has also been felt throughout the world of soccer, as Red Bull-branded teams have been successful in Austria and Germany. Another of his teams, the New York Red Bulls, compete in MLS.

Mateschitz’s played a significant role in F1’s popularity both in Europe and around the world. That sport in particular will mourn his loss.