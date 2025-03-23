Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

William Byron frustrated with Kyle Busch’s move

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

William Byron was not happy with two of his fellow Chevy drivers during Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fl.

Byron was pushing for the lead late in stage 2 of Sunday’s race, but felt that two Chevrolets were impeding his progress. Kyle Busch and Shane van Gisbergen had both been lapped, but were still racing side-by-side.

Byron felt that they were hurting his chances of catching leader Ryan Blaney, and could not contain his frustration.

Kyle Busch looks out
Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re racing for f—ing last,” Byron said as he passed Busch. “Two Chevrolets.”

Clearly, Byron felt that Busch and van Gisbergen should have left a bit more space, since he was on the lead lap and they were not. Byron was just over three seconds off Blaney’s pace at this point. Busch and van Gisbergen, on the other hand, would probably wonder what they are supposed to do in that situation.

Busch is certainly no stranger to controversy. In this instance, however, he was more or less minding his own business and fell victim to some general frustration on Byron’s part.

Byron wound up finishing fourth in the stage and 12th overall Sunday. Kyle Larson wound up winning the overall race for his first victory of the season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!