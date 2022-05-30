 Skip to main content
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rips Kevin Harvick during Coca-Cola 600

May 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ripped Kevin Harvick during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. after an incident between the men.

Stenhouse Jr. was running Harvick a little tight early in Stage Three of the race, and Harvick went into the wall. Harvick was upset and then bumped Stenhouse under caution. The No. 4 car then rode up right beside the No. 47 to send a message.

Stenhouse Jr. wasn’t backing down and had some words about Harvick.

“He’s just mad because he doesn’t know what he’s doing anymore,” Stenhouse Jr. said of Harvick.

Despite the trash talk, both drivers proved to be competent during the race.

Harvick finished third and Stenhouse Jr. was seventh in the unofficial results.

Stenhouse Jr. has never been shy about sharing his feelings, so it’s not surprising he delivered that criticism of Harvick. But what is awkward is that Stenhouse Jr. is a client of KHI Management, which was founded by Harvick.

