Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rips Kevin Harvick during Coca-Cola 600

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ripped Kevin Harvick during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. after an incident between the men.

Stenhouse Jr. was running Harvick a little tight early in Stage Three of the race, and Harvick went into the wall. Harvick was upset and then bumped Stenhouse under caution. The No. 4 car then rode up right beside the No. 47 to send a message.

F R U S T R A T I O N pic.twitter.com/SXeQEzBamF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 30, 2022

Stenhouse Jr. wasn’t backing down and had some words about Harvick.

Stenhouse on Harvick: "He's just mad because he doesn't know what he's doing anymore." #NASCAR — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) May 30, 2022

“He’s just mad because he doesn’t know what he’s doing anymore,” Stenhouse Jr. said of Harvick.

Despite the trash talk, both drivers proved to be competent during the race.

Harvick finished third and Stenhouse Jr. was seventh in the unofficial results.

Stenhouse Jr. has never been shy about sharing his feelings, so it’s not surprising he delivered that criticism of Harvick. But what is awkward is that Stenhouse Jr. is a client of KHI Management, which was founded by Harvick.