Riley Herbst wins Xfinity Series race with epic last-lap pass

Riley Herbst’s Xfinity Series race win on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. was like a scene straight out of a movie.

Herbst of Stewart-Haas Racing made an incredible pass on the final lap to win the Pennzoil 250. Herbst jockeyed for the lead with his teammate Cole Custer on the penultimate lap before Joe Gibbs Racing’s Aric Almirola got involved.

Almirola and the two Stewart-Haas drivers were three wide for the lead before the former took control on the frontstretch of the final lap. But Herbst made his move to get ahead of Almirola’s No. 20 Toyota Supra on the short chute entering turn 4. Herbst managed to keep Custer and Almirola at bay up until the finish line.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series victory was Herbst’s first of the season and second of his career. Almirola finished second, while Custer ended up third.

The win clinched Herbst’s spot in the playoffs. It’s the first time Herbst has made it since 2020.