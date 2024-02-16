 Skip to main content
Ryan Blaney’s car catches fire in massive crash at Daytona Duel

February 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ryan Blaney's car on fire at Daytona 500

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was at the center of a massive crash during Thursday’s duel races at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske caught fire late in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona following a multi-car pileup. On Lap 47, Blaney’s Ford and William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 were jockeying for position within the top-5. The Hendrick Motorsports driver slowed down while trying to block Blaney’s attempt to overtake him.

No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver Kyle Busch, who was just behind Blaney and Byron, ended up bumping Byron’s Chevrolet in the tri-oval. The contact triggered The Big One that sent Blaney hard into the wall and impacted virtually half the 21-car field.

Blaney’s car burst into flames in what was momentarily a harrowing sight. But the 30-year-old was able to exit his vehicle safely. He was later evaluated and eventually released from the infield care center.

Blaney was understandably frustrated after the incident. He had suffered a similarly terrifying crash at Daytona last year, which still appeared to be fresh on the driver’s mind while speaking to reporters.

“I’m sick of getting right reared here by someone else’s awful push,” said Blaney after the race.

Christopher Bell in his No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing won Duel 2 in the wake of the crash.

H/T Nick Gray of The Tennessean

Ryan BlaneyWilliam Byron
