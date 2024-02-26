Ryan Blaney had amazing reaction to seeing epic finish for 1st time

Ryan Blaney was part of a memorable finish during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta, Ga., and his reaction to seeing the finish for the first time was great.

Blaney finished in second behind Daniel Suarez by 0.003 seconds, while Kyle Busch was third at 0.007 seconds behind Suarez in an epic three-wide finish.

Blaney was talking with the media after the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway when a video clip of the tight finish was shown at the speedway. Blaney was able to see a video for the first time of just how close the finish was.

The driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske couldn’t believe it.

“Holy sh–,” Blaney exclaimed. “Man, that’s so close! That’s close!”

Beware as the video contains the curse word.

#NASCAR … Ryan Blaney was talking to the media when he saw the finish for the first time. His reaction … pic.twitter.com/fQw6efp0Y2 — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) February 26, 2024

Blaney of course would have preferred to win the race, but the extraordinarily close finish was enough to make him smile.

The race is going down as one of the best in years.

This might be one of the best @NASCAR races I’ve watched in a longgggg time 👀 — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) February 25, 2024

The 0.003 second margin of victory was the third-closest in NASCAR Cup Series history.

OFFICIAL: The margin of victory was 0.003 seconds. That is the third-closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. pic.twitter.com/u8EosDiXVX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024

The race also set the track record for most lead changes. As if that weren’t enough, about two-thirds of the field got involved in one of the multiple wrecks.

The race featured just about everything, and last year’s Cup Series champion was happy to be a big part of the memorable finish.