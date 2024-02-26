 Skip to main content
Ryan Blaney had amazing reaction to seeing epic finish for 1st time

February 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ryan Blaney was part of a memorable finish during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta, Ga., and his reaction to seeing the finish for the first time was great.

Blaney finished in second behind Daniel Suarez by 0.003 seconds, while Kyle Busch was third at 0.007 seconds behind Suarez in an epic three-wide finish.

Blaney was talking with the media after the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway when a video clip of the tight finish was shown at the speedway. Blaney was able to see a video for the first time of just how close the finish was.

The driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske couldn’t believe it.

“Holy sh–,” Blaney exclaimed. “Man, that’s so close! That’s close!”

Beware as the video contains the curse word.

Blaney of course would have preferred to win the race, but the extraordinarily close finish was enough to make him smile.

The race is going down as one of the best in years.

The 0.003 second margin of victory was the third-closest in NASCAR Cup Series history.

The race also set the track record for most lead changes. As if that weren’t enough, about two-thirds of the field got involved in one of the multiple wrecks.

The race featured just about everything, and last year’s Cup Series champion was happy to be a big part of the memorable finish.

Ryan Blaney
