Ryan Blaney slams Michael McDowell over late spin at New Hampshire

Michael McDowell did not get in Ryan Blaney’s good graces Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire.

Front Row Motorsports driver McDowell was jockeying for second with the Team Penske star with just nine laps to go at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang lost its grip at Turn 1 and ended up spinning Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang. McDowell finished 15th, while Blaney dropped down to 25th.

“What the f–k did he think was going to happen there?” said Blaney after the contact with McDowell. “F–king idiot. I know exactly what happened. He bombed it in there like a moron.”

After the race, McDowell apologized to Blaney and his team. McDowell also acknowledged that it was a “low-percentage move” but added that he “had to try” given his place in the standings (20th entering Sunday’s race) this late into the season.

The track was also extra slippery on Sunday due to weather issues. Drivers had to employ some unusual tactics beyond just debuting their wet-weather tires.

Christopher Bell emerged victorious for his second Cup Series win this season. Bell swept the weekend after also finishing first in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Bell beat out second-place finisher Chase Briscoe, marking the second time this weekend that Bell stole Briscoe’s thunder.