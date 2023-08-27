 Skip to main content
Ryan Preece taken to hospital after scary crash at Daytona

August 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ryan Preece car flips

Ryan Preece was taken to the hospital for examination after his car flip multiple times following a crash at Daytona on Saturday night.

Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was on Lap 156 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He was contacted in the rear by Erik Jones and immediately veered left across the track. He bumped into teammate Chase Briscoe’s car and then the No. 41 Ford headed for the grass where the right side lifted up. As soon as that happened, Preece’s No. 41 began to barrel roll and flipped several times.

AS destructive and scary as that crash was, Preece was able to walk off on his own. He was taken to the infield care center for evaluation and later transported to a hospital.

The crash caused the race to finish in overtime. Chris Buescher emerged as the winner, while Bubba Wallace captured the final playoff spot. Preece finished 31st and Briscoe was 30th.

