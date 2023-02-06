Ty Gibbs’ car door was scorched after fire

Ty Gibbs began The Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday night from the back after some issues with his car, which was part of a rough day on Saturday.

There was a fire inside Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota Camry during practice on Saturday.

Flames in the No. 54 car. Ty Gibbs is out safely. pic.twitter.com/rSxQfta1PV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 5, 2023

Gibbs said after practice that it wasn’t that hot in the cockpit after the fire, just dark.

After his fire, I caught up with Ty Gibbs and he said it wasn’t that hot in the cockpit — just dark. He didn’t activate the fire extinguisher that is in the cockpit area (which drivers can choose to be activated thermally or manually or both). pic.twitter.com/m3PBiz3HXD — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 5, 2023

A photo shared by Bob Pockrass really captures some of the damage the fire did. The foam inside the car door was removed, and you can see how scorched things look.

Ty Gibbs car after they removed the door foam. pic.twitter.com/axIiTCdPiS — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 5, 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing was able to replace the windshield and door foam to get the No. 54 car ready for Sunday’s race.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a loose exhaust. Gibbs was not allowed to qualify due to an improper installation, so he had to start Sunday’s race from the back.

This is Ty’s first season as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 20-year-old won the Xfinity series last season.