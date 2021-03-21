Video: Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric get into fight after race

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric got into a fight after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta.

Hemric was upset with Gragson over a collision on pit road. Hemric drove into Gragson’s pit while trying to avoid another car. Gragson then backed into Hemric’s car. Gragson said after the race his contact was intentional, but Hemric believed otherwise.

18 was in our pit box when I was turning into our pit stall. He backed up into his. I was out of position in the box and had to back up to get into my box. Unintentional backing into him. If they'd show the full replay, you'd see I didn't just back into him for no reason. — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) March 21, 2021

Here's the full video. Penalty if right side tires are out of the box. Final pit stop. Judge for yourself. pic.twitter.com/2LCQEiUDQ7 — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) March 21, 2021

Now that you know the backstory, here’s what transpired after the race. Gragson was being interviewed. Hemric interrupted and came over and started pushing Gragson. Gragson shoved back and then some punches were thrown. Here are a few angles of the fight video.

PUNCHES THROWN! Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson brawl on pit road after the Xfinity race in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/KF8COEkMHp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2021

Take a look at this exclusive angle of the altercation between @DanielHemric and @NoahGragson. pic.twitter.com/Y0B14hCrx5 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 21, 2021

The two drivers were teammates last year on JR Motorsports, but Hemric now drives for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gragson’s No. 9 car finished fourth, while Hemric’s No. 18 car finished 11th.