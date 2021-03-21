 Skip to main content
Video: Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric get into fight after race

March 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric got into a fight after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta.

Hemric was upset with Gragson over a collision on pit road. Hemric drove into Gragson’s pit while trying to avoid another car. Gragson then backed into Hemric’s car. Gragson said after the race his contact was intentional, but Hemric believed otherwise.

Now that you know the backstory, here’s what transpired after the race. Gragson was being interviewed. Hemric interrupted and came over and started pushing Gragson. Gragson shoved back and then some punches were thrown. Here are a few angles of the fight video.

The two drivers were teammates last year on JR Motorsports, but Hemric now drives for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gragson’s No. 9 car finished fourth, while Hemric’s No. 18 car finished 11th.

