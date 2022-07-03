Video: Tyler Reddick has mishap during celebratory burnout
Tyler Reddick on Sunday captured his first NASCAR Cup Series win, marking a major milestone in his career. He celebrated with a big burnout at Road America in Wisconsin, though he had a humerous mishap.
As Reddick was getting set to exit his No. 8 Chevrolet, the car started to roll backwards. He had to put the car into gear for it to stop so he could get out.
What a burnout by @TylerReddick!
He's one excited winner at @roadamerica! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/T1onJFXnvl
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 3, 2022
That was pretty funny, especially for someone whose expertise is driving racecars.
Reddick is a two-time Xfinity Series winner, so he had high expectations when he began driving in the Cup Series full-time for Richard Childress Racing in 2020. He’s had 33 top-10 finishes, but until Sunday, he hadn’t won a Cup Series race.
Reddick’s victory continues a trend of new winners in the Cup Series. He is the 13th different winner and fifth first-time winner in the Cup Series this season.