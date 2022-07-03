Video: Tyler Reddick has mishap during celebratory burnout

Tyler Reddick on Sunday captured his first NASCAR Cup Series win, marking a major milestone in his career. He celebrated with a big burnout at Road America in Wisconsin, though he had a humerous mishap.

As Reddick was getting set to exit his No. 8 Chevrolet, the car started to roll backwards. He had to put the car into gear for it to stop so he could get out.

That was pretty funny, especially for someone whose expertise is driving racecars.

Reddick is a two-time Xfinity Series winner, so he had high expectations when he began driving in the Cup Series full-time for Richard Childress Racing in 2020. He’s had 33 top-10 finishes, but until Sunday, he hadn’t won a Cup Series race.

Reddick’s victory continues a trend of new winners in the Cup Series. He is the 13th different winner and fifth first-time winner in the Cup Series this season.