UCLA softball team has profane rallying cry at WCWS

UCLA’s softball team is trying to make a run at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, and they’ve received some attention for their profane rallying cry.

The No. 5-seeded Bruins on Thursday lost their first game in OKC to unseeded Texas and dropped to the losers’ bracket. They faced Northwestern on Friday and won 6-1 to move on in the tournament. During their game against Northwestern, the odd message some players displayed drew attention.

ESPN’s cameras showed a UCLA player on the bench with her rally “hat” on. The cap featured a bunch of cups around the woman’s head, and letters were written on the cups. The letters spelled out “FIWB.”

UCLA softball with a "FIWB" message pic.twitter.com/Pkzg58RYNo — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) June 4, 2022

Other players had the same acronym written on their visors.

During the game, ESPN’s announcer hinted at what the acronym meant.

“I can tell you the first part is NSFW, but the last part is, ‘we ball,'” the announcer said.

Yes, the acronym contains a curse word. It translates to “f— it, we ball.”

Bruins ace Megan Faraimo, who got the pitching win and hit a home run in the victory over Northwestern, has also used the acronym over Twitter.

out of the office for a couple weeks, my besties and I are taking a girls trip to OKC #FIWB pic.twitter.com/9s3NprnTgb — megz (@MeganFaraimo) May 29, 2022

The message seems to motivate UCLA. But some viewers objected to the message considering so many young girls are watching and looking up to these role models.