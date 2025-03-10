Larry Brown Sports

Girls taking selfies left college baseball announcers mesmerized

Some selfie-taking girls left a few college baseball announcers mesmerized on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina beat East Carolina 9-1 on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series between the schools. The game was broadcast on ESPN+, and fans noticed a funny moment during the top of the third inning.

Cameras showed two women standing against a wall, holding their phones. They appeared to be using the camera function on their devices. One of the women held her phone out and appeared to take a photo of her rear.

Girls take selfies

“Selfie time for some Chanticleer fans,” one of the announcers said. “Obviously her glasses are not reading glasses because she had em down her nose.”

“Interesting photo she took there,” the other announcer said after the woman appeared to take a side photo.

Nothing can draw a crowd to an East Carolina-Coastal Carolina game quite like a few selfies like that.

The game was being played at East Carolina’s stadium in Greenville, N.C., for those wondering.

