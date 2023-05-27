Identity of person who bet on game that got Alabama coach fired revealed

The identity of the person who placed a bet on an April college baseball game between Alabama and LSU that resulted in the firing of former Crimson Tide coach Brad Bohannon has been revealed.

A man named Bert Eugene Neff, who is the father of a University of Cincinnati baseball player, bet on the April 28 game between Alabama and LSU, triggering alerts regarding suspicious activity due to the amount of the wager. Alabama scratched their starting pitcher not long before the game due to a back injury and lost 8-6. Neff wagered on LSU and won his bet.

Neff was reportedly on the phone with Bohannon while placing a bet on LSU at a sportsbook located at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. Several states suspending betting on Alabama Crimson Tide baseball games in response to the suspicious bet.

Bohannon was fired on May 4 over the matter. Two staff members of the Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team, assistant Kyle Sprague and operations director Andy Nagle, were fired on May 17 for not reporting their knowledge of Neff’s wagering.

Neff’s son Andrew is listed as a sophomore pitcher for the Cincinnati baseball team.

Bert Neff is a former college baseball player. According to a Sports Illustrated report, Bert Neff has coached and worked as an administrator for Indiana Elite, which is a youth traveling baseball organization. Neff reportedly is well connected in the youth and college baseball scene with ties to college recruiting.

Neff is from Mooresville, Indiana. There reportedly was suspicious betting surrounding the April 28 Alabama-LSU game in Indiana as well as Ohio.