College baseball pitcher has the most ridiculous windup

A college baseball pitcher has gone viral after showcasing a ridiculous pitching windup and behavior in-between pitches.

Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin went 4.2 innings in relief during his Bobcats’ 7-3 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday night. Valentin allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five. One of his strikeout victims was Jace Laviolette, who is one of the top hitters in college baseball.

Valentin showed off some interested behavior. He was all fidgety and even did a wiggle with his rear, which apparently is his usual motion. Take a look.

I wanna say this is a weird pre pitch routine by Alex Valentin but let’s be honest do we expect anything less from a lefty?pic.twitter.com/bJigkps2aM — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 26, 2025

That’s pretty funny. There is another, longer video that shows more of Valentin’s behavior if you want to see it.

That was just Valentin’s second appearance of the season. He was roughed up for four earned runs on three hits and a walk over 0.1 innings in his first appearance. So he lowered his ERA to 9.00 with the outing against the Aggies.

Valentin is a real character though. He also did a thumbs down after the win.

Back in 2022, pitcher Tristan Stivors flashed the Horns Down after the Bobcats defeated No. 1 Texas, creating one of the most iconic images in TXST baseball.



Tonight, pitcher Alex Valentin flashed the Thumbs Down in the Bobcats in the Bobcats win over No. 1 Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/Gi0O4IrbgG — Colton McWilliams (@ColtonBMc) February 26, 2025

That rear end wiggle is just ridiculous.

E5 | Valentin strands 2 Aggies on base and ends the frame with a K!



TXST 7

TAMU 2#EatEmUp #SlamMarcos x @AlexVal8125 pic.twitter.com/4XLFTYuDKp — Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) February 26, 2025

Valentin is a sophomore from Hollywood, Fla. He transferred to Texas State from Nova Southeastern.

Between Valentin and what we saw from Georgia closer Brian Curley, there are some wild pitching windups in college baseball.