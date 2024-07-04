 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 3, 2024

Jeff Kent’s son announces decision after entering transfer portal

July 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Kaeden Kent at the podium

Jeff Kent’s son Kaeden announced a decision about his future on Wednesday after exploring a transfer.

Kaeden Kent was a standout for Texas A&M’s College World Series runner-up team this postseason. After the Aggies’ season ended and coach Jim Schlossnagle left Texas A&M to become the new head baseball coach at Texas, Kaeden explored the transfer portal.

However, Kaeden indicated with an Instagram post on Wednesday that he would be remaining at A&M.

“Like I said, nobody better,” Kent wrote in his Instagram post.

The promotion of Michael Earley from hitting coach to head coach may have impacted Kent’s decision as it should lead to more continuity for the Aggies.

As a sophomore, Kaeden batted .327 with 6 doubles, 4 home runs and 28 RBIs. He had a .903 OPS this most recent season and was a monster in the postseason.

Article Tags

Jeff KentKaeden Kent
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus