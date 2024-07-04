Jeff Kent’s son announces decision after entering transfer portal

Jeff Kent’s son Kaeden announced a decision about his future on Wednesday after exploring a transfer.

Kaeden Kent was a standout for Texas A&M’s College World Series runner-up team this postseason. After the Aggies’ season ended and coach Jim Schlossnagle left Texas A&M to become the new head baseball coach at Texas, Kaeden explored the transfer portal.

However, Kaeden indicated with an Instagram post on Wednesday that he would be remaining at A&M.

“Like I said, nobody better,” Kent wrote in his Instagram post.

The promotion of Michael Earley from hitting coach to head coach may have impacted Kent’s decision as it should lead to more continuity for the Aggies.

As a sophomore, Kaeden batted .327 with 6 doubles, 4 home runs and 28 RBIs. He had a .903 OPS this most recent season and was a monster in the postseason.