Karl Ravech completely butchers call at College World Series

Karl Ravech delivered a call at the College World Series on Friday that he definitely wishes he had back.

Oral Roberts beat TCU 6-5 in the first game of the 2023 College World Series. The Golden Eagles were down 5-2 to the Horned Frogs entering the ninth inning, but ORU scored four runs to take the lead. The big blow came on a 3-run home run by Blaze Brothers to put Oral Roberts ahead 6-5.

The problem is Ravech completely butchered the call.

The ESPN host/announcer mistakenly thought it was a walk-off home run, then when corrected, got the team wrong. He finally got things straight.

Karl Ravech just called the first ever top 9 walk off homerun. Brutal call. pic.twitter.com/9bQfEKYyMg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2023

“Walk-off home run. The nine-hitter Blaze Brothers. And Oral Roberts rallies and wins it … TCU I should say, in a walk-off … top half, that’s right, not bottom,” Ravech said.

Then he got back on track.

“3-run shot though puts them on top after it felt like they were down and out. 6-5, Blaze Brothers. How about Oral Roberts?”

Oof. That was difficult to listen to. He was so spun around, and it seemed like someone tried to correct him in his ear, which only threw him off even more.

Though it wasn’t a walk-off home run, Brothers’ dinger stood as the winning hit. That was a big one, and a moment to forget for Ravech.