Patriots miss out on reported top WR target

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an upgrade at the wide receiver position, and it appears they have already missed out on one of their top targets in free agency.

Chris Godwin is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a new contract, according to multiple reports. The two sides have agreed to a new 3-year, $66 million deal that includes $44 million guaranteed at signing. Godwin will have the opportunity to earn about $2 million in additional incentives each year.

While the news is not a shock, Patriots fans are not happy about it. New England had been interested in potentially pursuing Tee Higgins, but the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was given the franchise tag earlier this month. Godwin then reportedly became the Patriots’ top target.

Jan 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Mike Vrabel addresses media at a press conference to announce his hiring as the head coach of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Godwin has been working his way back from a gruesome leg injury he suffered in Week 7 last season. He was tackled low by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith on a hit that the NFL determined met the criteria for a hip-drop tackle. Smith was fined over the play.

Prior to the injury, Godwin had been having an outstanding season. He had 50 catches for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns and was by far Baker Mayfield’s favorite target. Godwin had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons entering 2024.

The Patriots are still searching for a top wideout to pair with second-year quarterback Drake Maye. If they are unable to find one in free agency, they may try to pursue a trade for one of the best players at the position.