Louisville-North Carolina baseball game delayed by bomb threat

April 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

A Louisville batter in the box

Sunday’s baseball game between Louisville and North Carolina was delayed around two hours due to a bomb threat.

The Tar Heels were leading UNC led 5-1 in the top of the sixth when police approached notified Louisville school officials about the threat. The Cardinals, who were the home team, cleared fans out of Jim Patterson Stadium.

The school shared news of the bomb threat.

Louisville police’s bomb detection unit was sent to the stadium. They investigated and cleared it.

The game resumed around two hours later, though fans were not allowed back in.

The game was the rubber match in a 3-game series between the schools. UNC won Friday’s opener 13-9, while Louisville took Saturday’s game 9-8 in 10 innings.

