Peyton Manning wears very appropriate hat while attending College World Series

Peyton Manning attended Friday night’s College World Series game between Texas and Notre Dame, and he was wearing a very appropriate hat.

The Hall of Fame quarterback was wearing a hat that said “Omaha” on it.

The guy who shouted "OMAHA" is in OMAHA wearing an OMAHA hat. That's Peyton Manning bingo right there. pic.twitter.com/dLODZMT4k1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 18, 2022

The hat was fitting for several reasons.

First off, Manning became known for yelling out “Omaha” during games as an audible signal. Secondly, Manning named his television production company “Omaha Productions.” Lastly, the College World Series is held in Omaha, Neb.

While his hat was pretty straightforward and an excellent choice, his attendance at the game led to questions.

Why was Manning at a Texas-Notre Dame game? Was there some sort of alternate meaning related to his nephew’s recruitment? Or was he just there to catch a game at a fun venue? Longhorns fans can keep dreaming.