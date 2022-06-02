Report: Arch Manning has 2 schools at top of his list

Arch Manning has almost every major college football program in the country recruiting him, but the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class may have his decision narrowed down to two.

Recent reports have indicated that Georgia, Texas and Alabama are the three schools at the top of Manning’s list. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Manning may be leaning toward the first two over the third.

In his column on Thursday tracking the major storylines from the 2023 recruiting cycle, Wasserman wrote that Georgia and Texas appear to be “the two teams to beat” for Manning. The quarterback has a visit scheduled to Alabama this upcoming weekend, but the Bulldogs and Longhorns are said to be higher on his list at the moment.

Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, made a noteworthy comment about his Georgia visit two weeks ago. Other major programs like Florida and LSU could have their say, but Arch seems to be leaning one way at the moment.