Texas A&M Baseball inspired by Jimbo Fisher picture in dugout

The battle between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has carried over to the baseball field.

When Texas A&M and Alabama met in the SEC baseball tournament on Friday, the Aggies had something special hanging in their dugout. Texas A&M had a signed photo of Fisher taped to the wall.

Texas A&M has a photo of Jimbo in the dugout for their game against Bama 👀 pic.twitter.com/78RBKijyEj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 27, 2022

Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said the photo was up in their dugout “just for fun” and nothing bad was meant by it.

Schlossnagle said he just received a congratulatory text from Jimbo Fisher about their win. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 28, 2022

A&M won the game 12-8 to advance in the tournament.

Apparently Fisher was pleased with the result and congratulated Schlossnagle.