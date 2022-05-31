Texas A&M Baseball inspired by Jimbo Fisher picture in dugout
The battle between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has carried over to the baseball field.
When Texas A&M and Alabama met in the SEC baseball tournament on Friday, the Aggies had something special hanging in their dugout. Texas A&M had a signed photo of Fisher taped to the wall.
Texas A&M has a photo of Jimbo in the dugout for their game against Bama
Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said the photo was up in their dugout “just for fun” and nothing bad was meant by it.
Schlossnagle said he just received a congratulatory text from Jimbo Fisher about their win.
A&M won the game 12-8 to advance in the tournament.
Apparently Fisher was pleased with the result and congratulated Schlossnagle.
"I just got a text from him by the way. He's fired up," Schlossnagle said of Jimbo Fisher.
Aggies had a picture of Fisher hanging in the dugout while they played Alabama.
"That's part of being in this league, the rivalries," Schlossnagle said.
