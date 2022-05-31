 Skip to main content
Texas A&M Baseball inspired by Jimbo Fisher picture in dugout

May 31, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jimbo Fisher sign on the dugout wall

The battle between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has carried over to the baseball field.

When Texas A&M and Alabama met in the SEC baseball tournament on Friday, the Aggies had something special hanging in their dugout. Texas A&M had a signed photo of Fisher taped to the wall.

Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said the photo was up in their dugout “just for fun” and nothing bad was meant by it.

A&M won the game 12-8 to advance in the tournament.

Apparently Fisher was pleased with the result and congratulated Schlossnagle.

