Tulane makes NCAA Tournament despite going 19-40

May 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tulane baseball celebration

Conference tournaments can occasionally produce some highly unlikely Cinderella runs with automatic bids on the line, and that is precisely what happened Sunday in the AAC baseball tournament.

The Tulane Green Wave, who entered AAC tournament play with a 15-39 record and 8-16 in conference play, completed an unlikely run to the conference championship Sunday by beating top-seeded East Carolina 8-6. That means they will be in the NCAA Tournament field with a 19-40 record.

Tulane won four games in five days, losing just once to Houston while beating them on two other occasions. They also saw off Memphis and East Carolina on the way to the title.

Obviously, Tulane will not be expected to do much in the actual tournament. Still, they weren’t expected to do much here either, and they still managed to win the whole thing.

