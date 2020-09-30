UCLA negotiating with Jordan Brand for new apparel deal?

UCLA is locked in a contract dispute with Under Armour over the massive $280 million endorsement deal the two sides have, and the school is negotiating a deal with another apparel company in the meantime.

Tracy Pierson of BruinReportLive.com reports that UCLA has been having “very promising” contract negotiations with the Jordan Brand. While few details are known, it is believed that the two sides are working on a two-year deal for Jordan Brand to supply apparel and gear to UCLA teams. It’s unclear if the endorsement deal would cover anything beyond that.

Under Armour informed UCLA back in June that it is terminating the $280 million apparel deal the two sides agreed to back in 2016. Under Armour sought to end the deal due to financial struggles and invoked a force majeure clause. They used UCLA canceling sports due to COVID-19 as their justification, saying the school was not living up to the deal by not giving them brand exposure.

UCLA recently filed a lawsuit against Under Armour alleging that the company lied about its financial picture when the 15-year endorsement deal was signed. UCLA is seeking $200 million, which is the approximate amount remaining on the original $280 million agreement.

As Pierson noted, Jordan Brand currently has apparel deals with eight other college athletic departments — North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgetown, Marquette, Houston and San Diego State. UCLA would be its first partner from the Pac-12.