Video: College baseball player got ejected for epic bat flip

Baseball’s bat-flipping issue appears to be getting relitigated.

Slugger Drake Siens, playing for Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota, got ejected from Monday’s game against St. Olaf College for an absolutely cinematic bat flip. Siens uncorked a no-doubt-about-it solo homer to left field in the third inning and unleashed a bat flip for the ages, chucking it down the third-base line with both hands.

Unfortunately for Siens, he had a rude surprise waiting for him as soon as he rounded the bases. Siens was promptly ejected from the game by the home-plate umpire once he touched the plate. Gustavus Adolphus manager Brad Baker also got tossed for then arguing Siens’ ejection.

Here is the video of the entire sequence.

Hitter gets ejected for a monster bat flip then the coach gets ejected for arguing pic.twitter.com/bEq1ippNsd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 8, 2023

The junior Siens has been having a season to remember thus far. He ranks second in his school’s conference (the MIAC in Division III) in home runs (seven) and RBIs (37). Siens also leads the conference in doubles (16) and OPS (1.195) while hitting a scorching .394 overall, per Sports Illustrated.

As for the bat-flipping controversy, the umpire probably should have just let Siens have his fun there. Bat flips in the majors are pretty common after all, even on as big of a stage as the World Series.