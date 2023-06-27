Video: LSU fan appears to get rejected by girl during College World Series

Things were going great for LSU fans on Monday night — except for one guy.

The Tigers were beating the Florida Gators 10-2 through five innings of the deciding game at the College World Series in Omaha. Just when you thought everything was going LSU’s way, ESPN captured a video of things not going so smoothly for one LSU fan — at leaast based on the looks of it.

Take a look at this video clip of an LSU fan appearing to receive the “talk to the hand” treatment from a girl in the stands who could be seen saying “no.”

Not going great for all the Tigers… pic.twitter.com/7YzvTy4Cdf — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 27, 2023

She rejected his shot like she was Dikembe Mutombo. pic.twitter.com/hfx3jTF71A — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) June 27, 2023

We have no idea what the context for that exchange was. Maybe she was a Florida fan sitting in a sea of Tigers fans and he was rubbing it in. Or maybe it was just what many thought, that he was being rejected.