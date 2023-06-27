 Skip to main content
Monday, June 26, 2023

Video: LSU fan appears to get rejected by girl during College World Series

June 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
LSU fan gets rejected

Things were going great for LSU fans on Monday night — except for one guy.

The Tigers were beating the Florida Gators 10-2 through five innings of the deciding game at the College World Series in Omaha. Just when you thought everything was going LSU’s way, ESPN captured a video of things not going so smoothly for one LSU fan — at leaast based on the looks of it.

Take a look at this video clip of an LSU fan appearing to receive the “talk to the hand” treatment from a girl in the stands who could be seen saying “no.”

We have no idea what the context for that exchange was. Maybe she was a Florida fan sitting in a sea of Tigers fans and he was rubbing it in. Or maybe it was just what many thought, that he was being rejected.

