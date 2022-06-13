Video: Oklahoma OF goes viral for spectacular catch over outfield wall

Oklahoma on Sunday clinched a berth into the College World Series, and they got some help from Kendall Pettis along the way.

The redshirt sophomore outfielder went viral for a great catch he made in the Sooners’ 11-2 win over Virginia Tech in the Super Regional between the teams.

Oklahoma was leading 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Jack Hurley was at the plate with one out. Hurley hit a fly ball down the left field line. Pettis raced over and timed his catch so he would make the play before falling over the wall into the bullpen. Pettis even did a handstand to brace himself after the catch.

That was pretty sweet. Pettis also homered out of the 9 hole in the game.

Cleanup hitter Tanner Tredaway was the big bag for Oklahoma. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two home runs.

Oklahoma has now earned a spot into the College World Series for the 11th time.