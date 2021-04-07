Video: Opossum runs onto field after Texas baseball game

The Texas Longhorns baseball team had to deal with more than just Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

Texas beat Corpus Christi 14-4 to improve to 21-5 on the season. After the game ended, an opossum got loose on the field at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. A few Longhorns players were able to chase it off the field and didn’t even have to catch it.

They might not have looked like pros handling it, but they did their best. All seemed to work out well.

Texas is ranked No. 4 in the country, and No. 1 in wildlife management.