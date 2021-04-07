Video: Opossum runs onto field after Texas baseball game
The Texas Longhorns baseball team had to deal with more than just Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday.
Texas beat Corpus Christi 14-4 to improve to 21-5 on the season. After the game ended, an opossum got loose on the field at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. A few Longhorns players were able to chase it off the field and didn’t even have to catch it.
Heads up @NCAACWS, y’all can add ‘Wildlife Management’ to @TexasBaseball’s resume. pic.twitter.com/kXtBqiJlaC
— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) April 7, 2021
They might not have looked like pros handling it, but they did their best. All seemed to work out well.
Texas is ranked No. 4 in the country, and No. 1 in wildlife management.