Video: Tennessee coach livid after being ejected during loss to Texas

The Tennessee baseball program is know for being animated, to put it politely. One of their assistant coaches gave a taste of some of their behavior during the team’s elimination loss against Texas at the College World Series on Tuesday.

Ross Kivett was ejected during the fourth inning of the Vols’ 8-4 loss to Texas. He was upset after Sean Hunley walked Texas’ Douglas Hodo III on four pitches, possibly over some tight calls. The third base umpire then ejected Kivett, who coaches first base for the Vols.

Kivett threw his notebook in response and began to argue. Head coach Tony Vitello also came out to find out what was going on.

Tony Vitello’s assistant getting tossed pic.twitter.com/tptffrvjUR — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) June 22, 2021

Tennessee was the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But the Vols went 2-and-out at the College World Series. Now they have to worry about the future of Vitello, who is being chased by LSU.