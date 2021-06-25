 Skip to main content
Friday, June 25, 2021

Video: Texas SS Trey Faltine had crazy trash talk after caught stealing

June 25, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Texas defeated Virginia to reach the Bracket 2 final at the College World Series on Thursday, and things between the two teams got a bit chippy at one point.

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Virginia catcher Logan Michaels was thrown out while trying to steal second base. The throw and tag clearly beat Michaels, but he turned around to complain about the call to the umpire. Texas shortstop Trey Faltine wasn’t having it and yelled at Michaels to “go back to your dugout!”

The play was reviewed and the call on the field was upheld. Texas went on to win 6-2 after the game was delayed by weather and then called early.

