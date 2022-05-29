 Skip to main content
Video: UCLA baseball completes epic 25-22 comeback win over Oregon State

May 28, 2022
by Alex Evans

UCLA baseball walk-off home run against Oregon State

UCLA and Oregon State on Saturday played one of the craziest college baseball games of the year.

The Beavers had a comfortable 21-12 lead heading into the ninth inning, but the Bruins tied the game on four hits, three walks and a hit by pitch. Catcher Jack Hollman’s RBI groundout drove in the tying run to send the game to extra innings.

Oregon State took the lead in the top of the 10th, but the Bruins responded in the bottom half of the inning. After loading the bases, they scored on a balk to tie the game at 22.

With runners on second and third base and still no outs later in the inning, the Bruins completed their miraculous comeback in style.

Catcher Tommy Beres hit a walk-off, three-run home run over the wall in left field for the 25-22 win.

Beres didn’t enter the game until the sixth inning, but still went 3-for-4 with seven RBI. The homer was the first of his career.

UCLA Baseball’s Twitter account posted some numbers detailing just how crazy the game was:

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the 47 combined runs in UCLA’s comeback win over Oregon State were the most scored in the over 8,000 Division I games this season.

The win brought the Bruins’ record to 38-21 (19-11 in conference), and the Beavers’ record to 43-14 (20-10 in conference).

UCLA’s win forced a second game between the two sides on Saturday night, with the winner advancing to play Stanford in the first-ever Pac-12 tournament championship game on Sunday.

