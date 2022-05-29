Video: UCLA baseball completes epic 25-22 comeback win over Oregon State

UCLA and Oregon State on Saturday played one of the craziest college baseball games of the year.

The Beavers had a comfortable 21-12 lead heading into the ninth inning, but the Bruins tied the game on four hits, three walks and a hit by pitch. Catcher Jack Hollman’s RBI groundout drove in the tying run to send the game to extra innings.

Oregon State took the lead in the top of the 10th, but the Bruins responded in the bottom half of the inning. After loading the bases, they scored on a balk to tie the game at 22.

With runners on second and third base and still no outs later in the inning, the Bruins completed their miraculous comeback in style.

Catcher Tommy Beres hit a walk-off, three-run home run over the wall in left field for the 25-22 win.

FINAL: UCLA 25, OSU 22 TOMMY BERES ENDS IT WITH A WALK-OFF BOMB! Craziest game ever? Craziest game ever. #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/SIrA8hvoxc — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 29, 2022

Beres didn’t enter the game until the sixth inning, but still went 3-for-4 with seven RBI. The homer was the first of his career.

UCLA Baseball’s Twitter account posted some numbers detailing just how crazy the game was:

Well, that game had it all. ⚾ 47 combined runs

⚾ 53 combined hits

⚾ 527 pitches thrown by 16 pitchers

⚾ Time of game: 5 hours, 44 minutes

⚾ 9-run, 9th inning comeback by UCLA

⚾ game-tying balk in extras

⚾ Walk-off three-run HR from Tommy Beres#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/1DNIqQO33O — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 29, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the 47 combined runs in UCLA’s comeback win over Oregon State were the most scored in the over 8,000 Division I games this season.

The 47 combined runs in UCLA's 25-22 comeback win vs Oregon State are the most in a Division I game this season (out of more than 8,000 games). The last time an MLB game featured 47+ combined runs was August 25, 1922 when the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. https://t.co/0B3e7nmYH3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2022

The win brought the Bruins’ record to 38-21 (19-11 in conference), and the Beavers’ record to 43-14 (20-10 in conference).

UCLA’s win forced a second game between the two sides on Saturday night, with the winner advancing to play Stanford in the first-ever Pac-12 tournament championship game on Sunday.