5-star center Moussa Cisse commits to Memphis

Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers have landed a big commitment.

Moussa Cisse, a 5-star center, committed to the Tigers program and signed his National Letter of Intent, according to 247 Sports.

Cisse is a monster player in the middle and averaged 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks last season at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis.

247 Sports has Cisse ranked as the No. 1 player in Tennessee and No. 2 center in the country.

Memphis is entering its third season under Hardaway. They had a tough break when center James Wiseman was suspended by the NCAA last year and decided to withdraw from school to prepare for the NBA. Much like Wiseman, Cisse is not expected to remain in college too long before heading to the NBA.