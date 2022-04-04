 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 4, 2022

Aliyah Boston goes viral for smile after South Carolina wins championship

April 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Aliyah Boston smiles

Last season’s NCAA Tournament ended in disappointment for Aliyah Boston and South Carolina, but things were completely different this year.

The Gamecocks dominated UConn 64-49 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Sunday night to win the national championship. Boston only scored 11 points, but she still was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

The 6-foot-5 junior got to smile this time around, which was a departure from last season. Last year, a photo of Boston crying following South Carolina’s loss in the Final Four to Stanford drew attention.

“I’ve been thinking about this since last season,” Boston said in her postgame interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “Everyone had a picture of me crying at the end of the Final Four … but today we are national champions.”

Boston then started to cry “happy tears” and told viewers she would give them a big smile.

This is the second championship for South Carolina, which also won one in 2017.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus