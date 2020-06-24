PG Andrew Nembhard will transfer to Gonzaga

The rich get richer in college basketball.

Andrew Nembhard will transfer from Florida to Gonzaga, the Bulldogs announced on Tuesday. The point guard will sit out next season and have two years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this past season for the Gators. He started two seasons at Florida and is a 42.8 percent shooter.

Jalen Suggs will likely be one-and-done at Gonzaga, which would leave things open for Nembhard to take over. Nembhard, who was a 5-star recruit, told Rivals that Gonzaga’s history with Canadian players influenced his decision.