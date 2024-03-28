Report: Andy Enfield expected to leave USC for incoming ACC school

The Andy Enfield era is over in USC. The 54-year-old head coach is reportedly leaving the school after having spent over a decade in charge of its men’s basketball program.

Enfield is expected to become the next head coach of the SMU Mustangs, according to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman. The deal has yet to be finalized as of Wednesday night.

USC coach Andy Enfield is expected to sign deal with SMU, but it might not be official until next week, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 27, 2024

SMU reportedly isn’t engaged with any other candidates aside from Enfield as the two sides try to hammer out a deal.

SMU had just fired Rob Lanier last week after two seasons at the helm. Lanier and the Mustangs enjoyed moderate success with a 20-13 record in the AAC last season. SMU was said to be looking for a “splashy hire” as the school officially moves to the ACC next season.

USC went 261-175 over 11 seasons with Enfield as the team’s head coach.

Enfield led the Trojans to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including three consecutive trips from 2021 to 2023. USC also had a good chance of making it in 2020 had the tournament not been cancelled. The team finished 22-9 that season and went 11-7 in conference play.

Assuming the SMU move pushes through, Enfield inherits a program that’s eight years removed from their last NCAA Tournament appearance. The Mustangs have only made it to March Madness twice since the 1992-93 season.