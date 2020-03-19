Andy Kennedy to be next head coach at UAB

Andy Kennedy is back in the coaching world.

Kennedy has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Jeff Goodman first reported on Thursday.

Kennedy, 52, was the head coach at Cincinnati from 2005-2006 and then went to take the job at Ole Miss. He was the coach of the Rebels from 2006-2018 and went 245–156 (.611) in 12 seasons. The team made the NCAA Tournament twice under him but was more of an NIT team during his run.

UAB recently parted ways with Rob Ehsan, who was 76-57 (.571) in four seasons leading the Blazers.