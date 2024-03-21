LSU star Angel Reese says she is now single

Angel Reese and Florida State guard Cam’Ron Fletcher are no longer college basketball’s power couple, apparently.

Reese, who helped lead the LSU women’s team to a national championship last year, had been dating Fletcher since at least last summer. Fans noticed recently that the two had unfollowed each other on social media, which led to speculation about a split.

During an Instagram Live Q&A on Tuesday, Reese confirmed to her nearly 3 million followers that she is single.

“I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it,” Reese said, according to TMZ.

Reese added that she is currently focused on school and basketball and is not looking for a relationship.

“I do what’s best for me, that’s it,” Reese said. “I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.”

Reese helped lead LSU to a national championship a year ago, and the Tigers are looking to repeat this year. The 21-year-old went viral during last year’s tournament for the way she taunted Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Fletcher spent the last three seasons at Florida State after transferring from Kentucky following his freshman year. He averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in seven games this year before an injury ended his season in December. The Seminoles finished 17-16 and did not make the NCAA Tournament.