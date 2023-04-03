Video shows Angel Reese following Caitlin Clark for 10 seconds to taunt her

LSU star Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark after the Tigers defeated Iowa in the women’s college basketball national championship on Sunday, and one video angle shows that Reese really went out of her way to send the message.

Reese had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in LSU’s 102-85 win. After the final buzzer sounded, she did the John Cena “you can’t see me” face move and also pointed to her finger to say that she was getting a ring and Clark wasn’t.

Clark had done the Cena celebration during a previous win over Louisville. The difference is she did it with herself and her teammates. It would be one thing for Reese to taunt Clark by mimicking the celebration, but she followed Clark around for about 10 seconds just to taunt her.

Imagine your program being about this.. pic.twitter.com/YXAn2ruonX — Fran Stan (@cheddaboy2345) April 2, 2023

Again, you can understand why Reese would want to throw an opponent’s celebration back in her face after beating her. The part that rubbed most people the wrong way is that Reese followed Clark around instead of just going with her teammates to celebrate.

Reese was asked about the taunt after the game and explained why she couldn’t wait to do it.