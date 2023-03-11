Arkansas AD responds to incident between staffer and journalist

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is doing some clean-up work after a confrontation between a journalist and a basketball staffer went viral on Friday.

A reporter for Kentucky’s student newspaper the Kentucky Kernel shared video Friday showing an incident at the end of Arkansas’ 67-61 loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. The journalist, Jack Weaver, was filming as Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman headed down the tunnel, but the clip ended abruptly when an Arkansas staffer approached Weaver and made contact with the phone.

Weaver said the Arkansas assistant “grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground.”

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament. His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground. @KYKernelSports pic.twitter.com/xRiX7O7dAN — Jack Weaver (@jack_weaver_) March 11, 2023

In a statement, Yurachek confirmed he spoke to support staff member Riley Hall about the incident, and issued an apology to the journalist. Curiously, Hall apparently told Yurachek that “his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cell phone from his hand,” and Yurachek stated he did not believe there was any malicious intent.

While the video does not prove that Hall intended to knock the phone out of the reporter’s hand, it is pretty clear that he was approaching the reporter and seemingly wanted the filming to stop.

Musselman is known for having a somewhat fiery demeanor, and the mood surely was not good among the staff after a tough loss. Still, it’s not a great look for the program.