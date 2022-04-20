Armando Bacot recruiting unlikely player to join North Carolina as transfer

As he looks to run it back at North Carolina as a senior, Armando Bacot is willing to break bread with anybody … and we mean absolutely anybody.

News broke on Tuesday that Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of Coach K, is entering the transfer portal. That is not a surprise since Coach K just retired after an illustrious four-decade coaching career at Duke.

The North Carolina big man Bacot promptly sent a tweet recruiting Savarino to come to the Tar Heels.

Bacot is very obviously kidding here. No member of the Krzyzewski family has a snowball’s chance of ever associating themselves with anything North Carolina, Duke’s most hated rival. Even if they did, Savarino isn’t going to be any sort of difference-maker after averaging 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.3 minutes per game for the Blue Devils last season.

Still, this makes for a pretty funny tweet from the First-team All-ACC selection Bacot. It is also probably his way of rubbing it in after North Carolina spoiled Coach K’s farewell tour in a big way this past season.