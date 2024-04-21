 Skip to main content
Baylor lands standout Duke player via transfer portal

April 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jan 21, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew smiles after beating the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears are getting a big boost via the transfer portal, as a key member of Duke’s 2023-24 team is joining their squad.

Guard Jeremy Roach has committed to Baylor, via Grant Grubbs of On3. The senior is entering his final season of eligibility.

A two-time team captain, Roach will bring plenty of experience to the Baylor backcourt. He averaged 14 points per game last season in 35 games and shot 42.9% from three-point range for the Blue Devils. He figures to slot in as a starter for a Baylor team looking to improve on last year’s 24-11 campaign.

Roach is hardly alone in his decision to leave Duke. Pretty much the entire Blue Devils roster has opted to do the same, leaving coach Jon Scheyer in a difficult spot as he tries to build an almost entirely new squad.

Baylor BasketballJeremy Roach
