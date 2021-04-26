Baylor G says Kim Mulkey deserves to be honored with statue

Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor for LSU, and at least one notable person feels she deserves a statue in Waco.

News broke on Sunday that Mulkey was being hired by LSU to be their new women’s head basketball coach. This comes after the 58-year-old took Baylor to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this year.

Mulkey has led Baylor to incredible things since taking over the program in 2000. She has never won fewer than 20 games in a season, only twice lost double-digit games in a season, won three national championships, and at least a share of 12 Big 12 championships.

Even though some fans are disappointed to see Mulkey leave, current Baylor men’s basketball player Mark Vital said on Twitter that Mulkey deserves a statue.

@KimMulkey build a program from the ground and made it a power house.. we have statues of everybody and everything on this campus but @KimMulkey is not of them !! Can’t talk about baylor with out Coach Mulkey !! — Mark Vital Jr. (@MarkVitalJr) April 24, 2021

If we’re basing things on impact to a program and accomplishments, it’s hard to argue with Vital. Mulkey built Baylor into a powerhouse program and gave the school a tremendous amount of respect in the sport. She is arguably the best coach Baylor has had.

Kim Mulkey is the best and most important coach in Baylor history regardless of sport. After the shame of 2003, Kim Mulkey rebuilt the athletic department by winning the 2005 title. Today, Baylor is one of four programs *ever* with three WBB titles. The Mulkey effect. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) April 25, 2021

Now it’s on to LSU for Mulkey. Mulkey grew up in Tickfaw, La. and played college ball at Louisiana Tech. Going to LSU marks a return home of sorts for her.

Photo: Caesarscott/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0