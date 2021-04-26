 Skip to main content
Baylor G says Kim Mulkey deserves to be honored with statue

April 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor for LSU, and at least one notable person feels she deserves a statue in Waco.

News broke on Sunday that Mulkey was being hired by LSU to be their new women’s head basketball coach. This comes after the 58-year-old took Baylor to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this year.

Mulkey has led Baylor to incredible things since taking over the program in 2000. She has never won fewer than 20 games in a season, only twice lost double-digit games in a season, won three national championships, and at least a share of 12 Big 12 championships.

Even though some fans are disappointed to see Mulkey leave, current Baylor men’s basketball player Mark Vital said on Twitter that Mulkey deserves a statue.

If we’re basing things on impact to a program and accomplishments, it’s hard to argue with Vital. Mulkey built Baylor into a powerhouse program and gave the school a tremendous amount of respect in the sport. She is arguably the best coach Baylor has had.

Now it’s on to LSU for Mulkey. Mulkey grew up in Tickfaw, La. and played college ball at Louisiana Tech. Going to LSU marks a return home of sorts for her.

