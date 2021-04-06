Here is how ex-Baylor star Robert Griffin III reacted to the national championship

Robert Griffin III is probably the best known former Baylor athlete, and he is extremely proud of his school. Griffin is always supporting the school’s programs and players on social media, so you can imagine how hyped he was about the team’s national championship win on Monday night.

For starters, the former Heisman Trophy winner was in attendance for the championship game against Gonzaga at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Then as Baylor expanded its lead in the second half and started to get closer to the title, Griffin got increasingly more excited.

CONGRATULATIONS @BUDREW AND @BaylorMBB you worked for 18 years for this moment and dominated your way to a Natty!!!! #SicEm — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 6, 2021

And then Griffin shared a photo of himself and his wife Grete at the game.

This was a huge win for the Baylor basketball program, and it is a major win for all their fans and former players, like RG3.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0