 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 11, 2023

Big Ten hires its new commissioner

April 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

The Big Ten logo

The Big Ten has hired its next commissioner.

The presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten member schools voted Tuesday to approve Tony Petitti as their new commissioner. The announcement is expected to be made official in the next few days.

Petitti was previously the COO of MLB, CEO of MLB Network, and he has worked as an executive for CBS and ABC. He also served as the president of sports and entertainment of Activision Blizzard.

Petitti will have to oversee any potential expansion by the conference, which is already set to add UCLA and USC in 2024. The conference could look to add more schools from the Pac-12, like Oregon and Washington.

The Big Ten was looking for a new commissioner after Kevin Warren left to become president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

Article Tags

Big Ten basketballBig Ten FootballTony Petitti
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus