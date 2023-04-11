Big Ten hires its new commissioner

The Big Ten has hired its next commissioner.

The presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten member schools voted Tuesday to approve Tony Petitti as their new commissioner. The announcement is expected to be made official in the next few days.

Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted today to approve Tony Petitti as the next commissioner, according to a source. Official announcement expected within the next 48 hours. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 11, 2023

Petitti was previously the COO of MLB, CEO of MLB Network, and he has worked as an executive for CBS and ABC. He also served as the president of sports and entertainment of Activision Blizzard.

Petitti will have to oversee any potential expansion by the conference, which is already set to add UCLA and USC in 2024. The conference could look to add more schools from the Pac-12, like Oregon and Washington.

The Big Ten was looking for a new commissioner after Kevin Warren left to become president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.